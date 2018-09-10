Man in jail as Wilson police investigate homicide

WILSON, AR (KAIT) -A Mississippi County woman is dead, and her ex-husband is in jail, as police in Wilson investigate the case as a homicide.
According to the Wilson Police Department, officers responded to a call on Sept. 3 at an apartment on South Jefferson around 11:30 a.m.
Once on scene, officers entered one of the apartments where they found the body of 45-year-old Michelle Knighten laying in the bedroom floor.
The area around the body suggested Knighten had been in some type of a struggle, police said.
During their investigation, officers discovered Knighten had been living with her ex-husband, 55-year-old Michael Coleman, who was not at the scene.
Knighten’s death was ruled a homicide, but the cause of death is undetermined at this time. Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.
Coleman was taken to the Osceola Police Department by a family member where he was then arrested and later transported to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.
He appeared for his probable cause hearing on Sept. 4 in Osceola District Court, and his bond was set at $150,000.
The news release did not state what charges Coleman faces.
