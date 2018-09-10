Police: Juvenile threatened mother with knife in Kennett, MO

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -
Police in Kennett, Missouri said a juvenile is in custody after she threatened her mother.
According to police, they received a call on Sunday, Sept. 9 about a juvenile with a knife at 6:35 p.m.
Police said they were dispatched to a home on Oaklawn Circle.
When officers arrived they said they learned the juvenile was reported to have a knife and reportedly threatened her mother with the weapon.
Officers made contact with the juvenile and turned her over to the Dunklin County Juvenile Office.
