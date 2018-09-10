Prostate cancer curable if caught early

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC) - September is national prostate health month and millions of men get the diagnosis every year.
One in seven men have prostate cancer. Even though the word *cancer* is scary, Dr. Adam Hollander said there’s lots of optimism with prostate cancer.
It’s slow growing and curable, unless it spreads. Prostate cancer commonly spreads to the bones or brain, and that can be deadly.
If it’s isolated inside the prostate, however, many patients can choose to simply live with it and observe the growth.
If treatment is necessary, then decisions get tough.
Patients have to choose between surgery to remove the prostate, a different type of radiation, or proton therapy.
Doctors say each comes with different side effects.
“It depends on, a little bit, on whether the patient wants to undergo a surgical procedure or not and which set of side effects sounds more palatable to them,” said Hollander.
Men between 55 and 70 should be screened every year.
The exam includes a PSA blood test that takes less than 10 minutes. It might be your only chance to know if you have prostate cancer since symptoms are almost nonexistent.
