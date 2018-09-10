Puppy shot in face found inside trash can

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A 3-month-old puppy named Remis is lucky to be alive after it was found shot in the face last week.
According to KARK, It happened last Thursday in Jacksonville.
Phillip Staver, who lives off Pike Avenue, says he found the puppy inside the trash can Thursday morning before she was shot.
Staver says he let the puppy out and it hung around a neighbor's home.
Hours later, Staver learned someone shot the puppy and left her in the trash again.
Rescuers expect the 3-month-old puppy they named Remi, to make a full recovery.
Staver is concerned whoever is responsible, may have hurt another dog he found inside the same trash bin.
Vets at Eubanks Animal Clinic say the bullet went through Remi's face, so they cleaned her wounds and put her on antibiotics.
Remi will now go to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter until she finds her forever home.
