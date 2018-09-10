Storm system causes flash floods in Arkansas

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - Pine Bluff is cleaning up after repeated rounds of rainfall drenched the area over the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Little Rock says some parts of the state saw 8 to 10 inches of rain from the storm system over the past week.
In Pine Bluff, about 5 to 6 inches of rain fell, flooding the city's police department and fire department headquarters on Saturday night. Emergency management officials say several people had to be rescued from their vehicles or homes.
No injuries or deaths have been reported.
