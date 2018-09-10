Williams Baptist University climbs in excellence

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) – Williams Baptist University has received significant recognition.
WBU climbed to number 27 among liberal arts colleges and universities in the South, marking the ninth year in a row for Williams in US News & World Report’s top tier of rankings.
US News released its 2019 Best Colleges edition on Monday.
WBU was ranked 35th in last year’s issue, making this a significant step up.
“We expect Williams Baptist University to be nationally known for its educational excellence, and rankings like those in US News are a major step toward making that happen,” said WBU President Dr. Stan Norman. “Rankings among our peers are an important measure, and we are excited to move up yet again on this list.”
Rankings are based on a wide-range of criteria, including class sizes, student-to-teacher ratio, student retention, and peer reputation score.
“A move upward in the US News rankings is a tribute to our entire campus community, but especially the faculty, which endeavors every day to provide an outstanding, Christ-centered education that transforms the lives of its students,” Norman said. “This news is a reflection of a job well done by all our faculty and staff.”
Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.
