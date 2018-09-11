A-State men’s golf finishes 2nd at Lone Star Invitational, Stirn co-medalist

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Led by co-medalist Zan Luka Stirn, the Arkansas State men’s golf team claimed runner-up honors at the UTSA/Lone Star Invitational after shooting a two-round total of 580 in the weather-shortened event.
The Red Wolves finished the tournament at four-over par and two strokes behind host and tournament champion UTSA who shot a two-day total of 578 on the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course. A-State has now finished runner-up or better in five out of their last seven tournaments.
“Anytime you play a school on their home golf course it is going to be tough to beat them,” A-State head golf coach Mike Hagen said. “We knew it was going to be a tough task to beat UTSA on their home course because they have a really good program and we fought a little bit of weather yesterday that made a tough golf course play even a little bit longer, but overall I’m happy the way we played overall in our first event of the year.”
Stirn captured his second career individual title with a two-day total of two-under-par 140. The junior posted back-to-back round of two-under-par 70 and was paired with UTSA’s Sean Meehan in the final round. They each entered the 18th hole tied for the individual crown and each finished the hole with pars to end the tournament tied for the top spot.
Senior Joel Wendin matched his best career finish with a fourth-place finish after a two-round total of two-under-par 142. Wendin also finished fourth at the 2018 Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.
Stirn and Wedin each finished among the tournament leaders with eight birdies each, while Stirn had the second-best scoring average among all players on par-4 holes.
Luka Naglic, Jakub Bares and Matthew Cole each finished the tournament in a tied for 30th with three-round totals of 150. Naglic, who was competing in his first collegiate tournament, turned in rounds of 76-74, while Cole also had rounds of 76-74. Bares turned in a first round score of 74 and had a strong round going on day two before an errant shot on the last hole saw him finish the day with a 76.
Arkansas State continues its fall schedule with a trip to Cedar Rapids, Iowa Sept. 16-18 to compete in the Golfweek Conference Challenge.
ARKANSAS STATE RESULTS
Place, Name (RD 1-RD 2—Total)
2, Arkansas State (291-289—580) +4
T1, Zan Luka Stirn (70-70—140) -4
4, Joel Wendin (71-71—142) -2
T30, Luka Naglic (76-74—150) +6
T30, Jakub Bares (74-76—150) +6
T30, Matthew Cole (76-74—150) +6
