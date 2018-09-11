Apple struggling to sell iPhone in the world’s biggest markets

(CNN) - Apple may be the darling of the smartphone industry in the U.S., but its popularity hasn't caught on in some big international markets.
The iPhone hasn't gained a strong foothold in the two biggest markets, China and India.
According to industry estimates, Apple's signature device accounts for only 2 percent of smartphone sales in India.
Sales sit at between 8 and 10 percent in China.
In India prices are Apple's biggest challenge.
The country is one of the world's most expensive places to buy Apple devices.
Earlier this year an iPhone X cost $1,700.
Hundreds of millions of people in Asia have never bought a smartphone.
Compare that to the west where it appears nearly everyone has one.
