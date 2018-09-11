AR murder suspect arrested in TN

MEMPHIS, TN (KAIT) - U.S. Marshals arrested a second man wanted in the murders of two people in Northwest Arkansas.
According to the Fort Smith Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a shooting just before 4 a.m. on July 26.
The found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in an apartment complex.
Both victims died at the scene.
In August, police charged 19-year-old Neirod Medlock with two counts of first degree murder, one count of residential aggravated burglary, and two counts of kidnapping.
Medlock was already at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center when officers served the warrants.
However, investigators had to issue a nationwide search for Marcus Collins who they called armed and dangerous.
On Monday, the Shelby County, TN Sheriff’s Department announced investigators arrested Collins in Memphis.
The department said the multi-agency gang unit, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, and U.S. Marshals Service worked together to capture Collins.
