A Better Region 8: Double Standards in Athletes

(KAIT) - By now you’ve seen the news about tennis star Serena Williams arguing with the umpire at the US Open final.
She lost the match, to some degree, because she was penalized for comments during her argument.
That has stirred a big discussion about double standards for male and female athletes, particularly in tennis.
In an earlier round, Alize Cornet was penalized for taking off her shirt on the court when she realized it was on inside-out. For what it’s worth, she was covered in all the important places.
Even if you’re not a tennis fan, you know the name John McEnroe. Not because he won every match but because of his temper tantrums. They were legendary. McEnroe often said similar or worse things on the court. They even made a commercial out of the tantrums. He was never penalized a game.
Look at the New York Post showing Serena with the umpire with the headline: “Serena has mother of all meltdowns in US Open finals loss,” next to a picture of New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone arguing strikes with the umpire - even being ejected - with the headline, “Yankees rally for win after Boone gets ejected for arguing strikes.”
It’s odd how it’s a “meltdown” for Serena, but it’s labeled “arguing” for Boone.
After it was all done, Serena showed her sportsmanship during the winner’s ceremony, Serena stopped the crowd from booing to make sure the winner Naomi Osaka was given proper recognition.
At the end of the day, no one should be disrespectful on the playing field, or in this case, court. That’s not what sports are about. We should also recognize that men and women are treated differently, and that’s disrespectful too.
