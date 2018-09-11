City council candidates answer questions at public forum

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Elections are right around the corner, and it's important for people to know who they're voting for.
Guests got several questions answered Monday night at a public forum in Jonesboro.
City council candidates were available for questions and comments at Legends BBQ Smokehouse.
Organizers stressed the importance of people getting to know their local government candidates.
"Because local government is important, it touches people directly," committee member David McAvoy said. "The local issues are the most important in day to day lives, so that's why we wanted to get these candidates here tonight."
It was hosted by the Craighead County Democratic Party, who hopes to have more public forums like this one in the future.
