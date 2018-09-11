City officials still working toward traffic concern fix

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - Traffic is still a huge topic of concern in Brookland, discussed again Monday night at the city council meeting.
Right now city officials are waiting for a plan from the Arkansas Department of Transportation for the Holman and School Street intersection.
They even mentioned the city taking a portion of the road back into its jurisdiction so the city would have control over the changes.
However, ARDOT is working on another plan, including making the intersection a four way stop, then the middle lane would be for thru traffic and left turns, and the right lane would be a right turn only lane.
"You're going to have all directional traffic stopping, which as you heard a while ago the lady say she witnessed a child almost getting hit there the other day," Jones said. "If all the cars are stopping, then they're going to be seeing the children and the children have an opportunity to see the cars, so I think it's going to be a win-win situation."
The issue was tabled until Mayor Jones hears back from ARDOT, who are still consulting with engineers about this option.
