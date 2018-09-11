Crews looking for missing 3-year-old boy in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Several departments are assisting the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in search of a missing 3-year-old in the Reyno area.
According to Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble, the white, 3-year-old boy has been missing since 7:00 p.m. Monday.
Tribble said search crews are in the Duck Levee Road area near Reyno.
Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Biggers-Reyno Fire Department, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are helping the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office search for the child.
If you have any information on the child’s whereabouts, call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 870-892-8888.
