Entergy Arkansas deploying linemen to east coast ahead of Hurricane Florence

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Entergy Arkansas is sending crews to the Mid-Atlantic coast ahead of Hurricane Florence in anticipation of widespread damage by the storm.
In a new release, 100 distribution line workers and support will be deployed Tuesday to help Duke Energy – Carolina.
Entergy Mississippi is deploying 90 workers to assist South Carolina Electric and Gas Company.
Workers from Texas and Louisiana will be on standby, but will not be deployed until their area are clear from other treats on the horizon.
