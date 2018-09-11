GMR8 Tuesday Foxhole with Trey & Jim

BOWLING GREEN, KY (KAIT) - The dog days of summer may be coming to an end.
To celebrate, a doggy pool party was held in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The annual Puppy Paddle was held at the Russell Sims Aquatic Center before the pool was drained for the winter.
The dogs had the chance to enjoy the warm temperature and the water.
They spent their time running, jumping, and even playing fetch.
Proceeds from the event benefited the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.
