Guy emails more than 240 women named Nicole in search of the Nicole he met at a bar

It all started with a guy named Carlos Zetina who met a girl named Nicole at a campus bar.
Zetina tried to contact her but apparently, she gave him the wrong number.
So, he decided the best thing to do was email every single Nicole at the University of Calgary.
Zetina wrote, "Hi, this is a mass email to all Nicoles if you don't fit this description then ignore and if you are the one and just don't want to talk to me that's okay as well, “according to the CBC.
The guy later added, "If your name is Nicole and you're from Holland and you think Nietzsche is depressing then text me, “and he included his number, according to reports.
At least one of the Nicoles said the email caught her off guard.
"At first, I was pretty confused and didn’t know what it was," Nicole Maseja, a University of Calgary employee, told BuzzFeed News. "Pretty soon after that some Nicoles started replying to each other."
Soon, details about the email were all over social media along with the hashtag #NicoleFromLastNight. The Nicoles made the most out of the ordeal and decided to meet up.
The Nicoles are planning another meetup for this Friday. They even have a “Nicole from last night” Facebook group.
The real Nicole did stand up!
After Zetina’s grand effort, the original Nicole heard about what he’d done in search of her and explained that she was an exchange student and didn’t have a university email, reports say.
She said she plans to meet up with the other Nicoles and Zetina, next week.
