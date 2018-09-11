Jonesboro man shot trying to help assault victim

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is recovering in a Memphis hospital after police say someone shot him Monday night outside his apartment.
The shooting happened at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 1000-block of Ferrell Street, according Corporal David McDaniel, public information officer for the Jonesboro Police Department.
The victim told police he saw a group of unknown subjects attack another person in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
He went to help the other person, McDaniel said, and punched one of the people in the group.
At that time, someone pulled out a gun and fired it “several times” at the victim as he ran back to his apartment.
The victim was shot. McDaniel said he received non-life-threatening injuries.
The first officer on the scene provided medical care until an ambulance arrived and took the victim to a local hospital. He was later transferred to a Memphis hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.