Jonesboro to open first dog park by Thanksgiving

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - After years of requests for a dog park in Jonesboro, the city’s plans are coming to fruition, with a few slight changes.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said he hopes to have the park, located next to the Earl Bell Community Center on South Church Street, open by Thanksgiving.
“We will have two large areas,” said Perrin. “One will be for small and medium-sized dogs, and then one for large dogs. We’ve started the process, we’ve got the plans drawn.”
The dog park won’t just attract family pets, but it’ll also cater to dog owners.
Perrin said the park will include seating and visiting areas.
This will be considered a small, neighborhood dog park with play equipment of many kinds and hydration stations.
The park will also have a place for local, retired K9 officers. Those killed in the line of duty will be memorialized on a plaque at the park’s entrance.
Perrin said the community can also get involved to help fund the park.
“This dog park will not cost the taxpayers any money because I’ve made a commitment that we will raise the money individually,” said Perrin. “On another will be those who have made a financial contribution to the dog park. We are really already halfway there.”
The city is selling bricks honoring pets for $100 a piece. The bricks will line the park’s sidewalks. To purchase a brick, contact City Hall at 870-932-1052.
Perrins said the city still plans to construct a large dog park at Craighead Forest Park in the future.
