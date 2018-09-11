Local hospital celebrates topping out ceremony

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Region 8 residents celebrated a milestone on Tuesday in downtown Jonesboro, as a topping out ceremony for St. Bernards Surgical and Intensive Care Tower took place.
Members of the medical staff and community supporters signed the final beam before it was placed in its spot.
The Surgical and Intensive Care Tower is the third phase of a four-phase master plan.
Senior Vice President of Administrative Services at St. Bernards Healthcare Kevin Hodges said this project has been needed for several years.
“This will enable us to provide high-level quality surgical procedures and intensive care procedures,” Hodges said. “We’re proud to serve Northeast Arkansas and all our citizens.”
The 245,000 square foot facility will contain four levels.
The first level will include 14 surgical suites with the ability to expand to 20. It will also include a hybrid surgical suite, equipped with advanced medical imaging devices that enable minimal invasive surgery. Not to mention a special procedure room for interventional radiology procedures and support programs. Level two will house a 46-bed critical care unit with the capability of expanding to 60. Level three will allow for future growth and four will house the mechanical area.
CEO of St. Bernards Healthcare Chris Barber said the topping out ceremony was a huge milestone of their construction project.
“It’ll give us 25% more capacity to serve residents of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri,” Barber said. “So, high-intensity building. It’ll have advanced surgical techniques and procedures as well as intensive care services and a new front door for St. Bernards. So, this is significant to put in the final beam of our construction as we move forward.”
CEO of Nabholz Construction Services Greg Williams said the project has been going well.
“It’s hard to visualize the size of a project when you look at a rendering,” Williams said. “But just to see the scope of this project and how our team is moving with it, it’s really going well. It’s been a safe project so far. We’re pleased with the progress. We’re just going to try and get some of the building dried in before the winter weather hits.”
“This has really given us a great platform to really expand,” Barber said. “And to reach out and touch more lives in the region. We are thrilled. This is the evolution of the strong history of St. Bernards for 118 years in this position as we move forward to reach out and meet more individual needs and make a difference in the health of our overall community.”
Williams said they are proud to partner with St. Bernards on this facility.
“It’s fitting this is taking place on 9/11,” Williams said. “Here we are building a place where people are going to heal. It’s a much-needed facility in this community. St. Bernards does a great job with their patient care and we’re just proud to be a part of that.”
The entire master plan is a $137.5 million investment.
