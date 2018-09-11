Man charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder in assault

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - A Randolph County man is facing second-degree attempted murder charges after investigators say he beat a woman with a ceramic statue.
According to a probable cause affidavit, 48-year-old Jeffery Willmuth of Pocahontas had his charges of domestic battery, amended to second-degree attempted murder.
In the affidavit, it states that Willmuth went to a home in the 5000-block of Highway 67 South, kicked in the door, and then beat a woman who was asleep in her bed.
Investigators say the woman was knocked unconscious, but awoke and was able to make it to a neighbor's house to call the police.
She was later airlifted to the Regional One in Memphis, with a skull fracture.
During the course of the investigation, detectives say Willmuth used a ceramic statue to hit the woman.
Willmuth was arrested, and first faced domestic battery in the second-degree charges, but they were later updated to second-degree attempted murder.
