NEA Humane Society “beyond capacity,” not accepting animals

NEA Humane Society “beyond capacity,” not accepting animals
Sign posted outside the NEA Humane Society. (Source: NEAHS via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 11, 2018 at 8:56 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 8:56 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Call it a “sign of the times.”

On Monday, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society stated in a social media post that they are “beyond capacity” and they are not accepting any animals at this time.

We are beyond capacity & can take no more animals at this time.

Posted by Northeast Arkansas Humane Society on Monday, September 10, 2018

Pets are available for adoption Monday through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested in adopting an animal must complete an application form first.

The fee for adopting a dog or puppy is $160, cats and kittens are $50.

All adoption fees include spaying or neutering, shots, and microchipping. Dogs also get tested for heartworms and treatment, if old enough.

To see animals currently available for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.