NEA Humane Society “beyond capacity,” not accepting animals

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Call it a “sign of the times.”
On Monday, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society stated in a social media post that they are “beyond capacity” and they are not accepting any animals at this time.
Pets are available for adoption Monday through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those interested in adopting an animal must complete an application form first.
The fee for adopting a dog or puppy is $160, cats and kittens are $50.
All adoption fees include spaying or neutering, shots, and microchipping. Dogs also get tested for heartworms and treatment, if old enough.
