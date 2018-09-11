Paragould student wins big at NEA Career and Tech School

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Paragould High School student won big for his career and tech school.
Senior Chandler Allison spends half of his day on the PHS campus and the other half at the Northeast Arkansas Career and Tech School in Jonesboro, preparing for his future.
Allison is studying about automotive repair.
Recently, he submitted himself in a nationwide competition through Matco Lincoln Teach/NADC, which is an automotive diesel college in Nashville, TN.
Allison, along with students around the country, was challenged to create a video that shares how a tech career can change his life.
His work became one of ten winners, landing him a personal tool box worth $1,700, and he won a gigantic tool box worth $21,000 for the career and tech school.
He said he is thankful he could give back to the ones who helped taught him best.
“They’ve taught me a lot more than what I could have done myself, so when I go out there in the real world, I’m going to be able to go and do a lot more than what I would have been able to do on my own,” said Allison.
Through the NEA Career and Tech school located in Jonesboro, Allison has received numerous scholarships to local and out-of-state colleges, some of those being full-paid.
Allison recommends students and school districts in the area to highly consider attending tech school while in high school.
He said it has opened many opportunities, including high paying jobs out of high school.
