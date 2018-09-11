Patriots service remembers those gone

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Region 8 residents took time to pause and remember those who were killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
A Patriots Day Service took place at the Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro.
Sponsored by the Elks Lodge Chapter in Jonesboro, Arkansas President for the Elks Lodge Dennis Darrow said it’s about supporting the community.
“We cannot forget what happened that day,” Darrow said. “We will remember always. And as long as the Elks are around we will take Patriots Day, and we will assure the community we will not forget what happened on 9/11.”
Paragould resident Nikki Winn said it was important for her to participate in any ceremony honoring the victims of Sept. 11 because of her brother.
“My brother was killed in action in 2009 as a result of the War on Terrorism that’s been going on since what happened on 9/11,” Winn said. “It gives me a sense of patriotism that people still remember. My family being victims of those events, on down the road, that’s very important to us. We just want people to remember, not just what happened but what’s happened in those years since and all of the men and women we’ve lost because of what happened on 9/11.”
Exalted Ruler of the Jonesboro Elks Lodge chapter Jeremy Frakes said this is an annual event that is steadily getting larger.
“We feel like it is growing every year,” Frakes said. “More people want to know about what happened that day. Also, some people that were touched by the event that day, it gives them a chance to have a day of remembrance.”
“We do this, not so much for us,” Darrow said. “But to let the community know that we are interested in what has happened to our country and our veterans. We have a member who lost a brother in Afghanistan. So, we understand the importance of taking care of our veterans and more importantly the 3,000 people that died on 9/11.”
Winn said the one message she wanted to impart to people is to never forget.
