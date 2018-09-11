Patriots service remembers those gone

“My brother was killed in action in 2009 as a result of the War on Terrorism that’s been going on since what happened on 9/11,” Winn said. “It gives me a sense of patriotism that people still remember. My family being victims of those events, on down the road, that’s very important to us. We just want people to remember, not just what happened but what’s happened in those years since and all of the men and women we’ve lost because of what happened on 9/11.”