Poll: Support for voter ID, term limit proposals; opposition to tort reform

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) -A poll from content partner Talk Business & Politics shows overwhelming support constitutional proposals requiring voter ID and tightened term limits but opposition to a measure to alter civil lawsuits and court rules.
The Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll surveyed 1,701 likely voters statewide on Sept. 5-7.
Issue 1, also known as tort reform, could wind up being the most high-profile of the five amendment proposals on the November ballot.
Q: The Arkansas General Assembly has referred a constitutional amendment to voters, called Issue 1, that will cap attorney fees, limit damages in personal injury, property damage, or wrongful death lawsuits, and give the legislature the authority to control the rules of court procedure. If the election were today, would you vote for or against this constitutional amendment?
· For: 25%
· Against: 47%
· Don’t know: 28%
The measure was referred by the legislature and was recently kicked off the ballot by a circuit court judge in Pulaski County, which is being appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Issue 2, or the voter ID amendment, was referred by the state legislature. There is no formal opposition to the amendment.
Q: Issue 2 is a constitutional amendment, referred by the General Assembly, that would require voters in Arkansas to present valid photo identification when casting a ballot. If the election were today, would you vote for or against Issue 2?
· For: 71%
· Against: 21%
· Don’t know: 8%
Issue 3 is the term limit amendment for General Assembly members. A lawsuit to strike the proposal from the ballot I spending.
Q: A constitutional amendment, called Issue 3, will be on the ballot this November to limit the terms that members of the Arkansas legislature can serve. If passed, this amendment would impose a lifetime limit of 10 years of service for members of the Arkansas General Assembly, along with specific limits of service in each house. If the election were today, would you vote for or against this amendment?
· For: 67%
· Against: 18%
· Don’t know: 15%
