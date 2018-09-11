School district, sheriff’s office partner to protect students

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A local school district and sheriff’s office are joining forces to protect elementary students.
Izard County Consolidated School District stated in a news release Tuesday that a deputy from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office will start patrolling the hallways of Izard County Elementary in Violet Hill.
Superintendent Fred Walker arranged a purchase service agreement with Sheriff Jack Yancey and Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley to provide the service.
“This gives the Izard County Consolidated School District a police officer stationed at both the Violet Hill and Brockwell campuses every day to help provide a safe and secure environment for all the district’s students and staff,” Walker stated.
A full-time school resource officer is currently stationed at the middle/high school campus, according to the release.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.