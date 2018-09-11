Supergirl’s money-saving powers to help both adults and kids

Fredericksburg, VA (WWBT) - It's easier to spend money than save money.
However, a new book hopes to encourage both adults and children to build financial wealth through saving.
The age-old advice comes from an unlikely, six-year-old author.
When Kennedy asked for more money, her parents said she has to earn it.
She now helps feed her baby brother and makes her bed.
Because of her hard work over the years, Kennedy has turned her pennies into paper.
In fact, she has saved $1,000.
Kennedy's father, Chris, is an investor and helped Kennedy write the book.
“Are you serious about it? She said ‘Yes,’ so we started writing it," he said. "So, we basically put a plan together, and started sketching it out.”
Kennedy has shared the importance of saving on several talk shows and at local schools.
The Adventures of Super Kennedy recently soared its way to a milestone--over 10,000 copies sold.
