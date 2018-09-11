Suspect accused of raping juvenile victim

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A Blytheville man faces two counts of rape after a juvenile told police he assaulted a juvenile victim two times.
According to a police report, the victim told police on Sept. 4 about being assaulted by Christopher Aldridge, Sr. on two occasions.
The first assault, according to the juvenile, occurred while sleeping.
The juvenile said Aldridge put one hand over the juvenile’s mouth and molested the juvenile.
The juvenile said Aldridge threatened to hit the juvenile if the juvenile told anyone.
The victim went on to say upon arriving home the next day from school that Aldridge made the victim undress and lay on the couch and raped the juvenile.
On Sept. 7, the report states detectives were told Aldridge was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.
He was given a temporary bond of $250,000 cash by Judge Shannon Langston.
On Sept. 8, detective traveled to the sheriff’s office where Aldridge gave a recorded statement.
He denied the allegations.
Aldridge was set to appear back in court on Sept. 10.
