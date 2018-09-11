Suspect arrested for burglaries, arson

IZARD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A suspect is in custody connected to a string of burglaries and an arson in Izard County.
According to a post on the Izard County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, deputies responded on Sunday to a burglar alarm at the Survival USA in Calico Rock.
There, deputies found the front door to the business had been broken into and that McClain Chiropractic next door had also been broken into.
Deputies received a short time later a report of a structure fire at Judy’s Antique Shop.
The report also said it was determined that several vehicles at Van Evera’s car lot had also been broken into.
Deputies tried to stop a suspicious vehicle on Chessmond Ferry Road, and after a short pursuit, the driver wrecked, and a suspect was taken into custody.
The investigation revealed that items inside the vehicle had been stolen from Harp’s Grocery in Calico Rock. There were also evidence of the suspected involvement in the burglaries and arson inside the vehicle.
The name of the suspect is being withheld until formal charges have been filed.
