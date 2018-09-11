TRAFFIC ALERT: Brookland crash ties up morning commute

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - A crash on Highway 49 caused traffic troubles for Tuesday morning commuters.
The crash was located at the intersection of School Street.
Brookland police are investigating the scene, which is off to the side of the road now.
However, witnesses say traffic is “backed up pretty good.”
People traveling in this area should expect delays and plan an alternate route.
Region 8 News has contact local authorities for more information and will update this story when details become available.
