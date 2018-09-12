AGFC: Report road-killed deer to help monitor CWD

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is taking to the road to monitor the spread of a disease devastating to deer.
Starting Monday, Sept. 17, the AGFC is asking motorists to report any road-killed deer they see along Arkansas’s roads and highways.
According to a Wednesday news release, the specimens will help biologists monitor the spread of chronic wasting disease.
“Road-killed deer have shown to have a higher probability of testing positive for CWD than random sampling because deer suffering from the disease may be less wary of danger or slower to react to the car,” said Chris Middaugh, research biologist for AGFC.
CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects members of the deer/elk family, according to the AGFC. It is similar to “mad cow disease.”
To date, the AGFC says 355 white-tailed deer and 14 elk have tested positive for CWD.
To report any roadkill, call 1-800-482-9262 as soon as possible. All testing options for hunters are available at www.agfc.com/cwd.
