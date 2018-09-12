AR man killed in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - A Marion man died in a crash Monday afternoon in Crittenden County.
According to a recently released preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police, 44-year-old Roger E. Jones II and another vehicle were heading west on Shoppingway Boulevard in West Memphis around 1 p.m.
They almost reached the intersection of Shoppinway and Avondale Circle when the vehicle in front of Jones stopped to turn into a private drive.
Jones hit that vehicle and the crash killed him.
