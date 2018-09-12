Arkansas college ex-president sentenced to 3 years in prison

Paris pleaded guilty to in April to one count of fraud. According to Arkansas Business , Paris said in court Wednesday that he takes full responsibility for his actions and that “there’s no one to blame for my current situation other than myself.”



Last week, former state Sen. Jon Woods was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for his role in the scheme.



