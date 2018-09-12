Batesville Police Department hoping to move locations

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department hopes to move locations by the end of this year.
An offer has been made on property on Industrial Drive and Highway 167.
They plan to refurbish a building that is already on the property for the new station.
Police Chief Alan Cockrill said this new property will allow the police department the space that they need to continue growing.
He told Region 8 News they hope to officially close on the property soon.
