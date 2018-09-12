Butler County, MO man recounts bull attack that nearly took his life

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Butler County man who was severely hurt by two bulls has finally returned home after staying in the hospital for a month.
Bob Newcomb and his family say it’s a miracle he is alive and is recovering at the pace he is.
On Aug. 10, Newcomb was loading two bulls to be sold at market when they started fighting and ran him over.
His back broke in two places, he broke 16 ribs, and had a collapsed lung.
Even though he is still in severe pain, Newcomb can walk and talk on his own and feels blessed.
“If it hadn’t of been for God guiding the doctors and the nurses and all my friends and all I don’t think I would be here," said Newcomb. "I’ve improved quite a bit. In the last two or three days I could tell it, so maybe here in a couple weeks or so maybe the pain will go away and I can start forgetting all this you know.”
Newcomb’s neighbors have been helping the family take care of their livestock while he was in the hospital.
And Newcomb’s son Jason plans to deal with the cattle from here on out.
