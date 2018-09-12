Cave City native to fight on Fox Sports 1

CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -A Region 8 native has the chance of a lifetime to earn a six-figure UFC contract but he'll first have to get through some stiff competition.
According to a press release, Cave City native Justin Frazier will compete in the 28th season of UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter.
Frazier will fight Brazilian competitor Anderson De Silva Wednesday, Sept. 12 on Fox Sports 1.
Frazier graduated from Cave City High School in 2008, before playing football at Arkansas Tech University.
After a knee injury derailed his football career, Frazier received degrees at both Univ. of Arkansas Community College at Batesville and at Arkansas State University.
Frazier began pursuing fighting full-time in 2015, winning all ten of his amateur fights, before posting a 10-2 record in his professional career.
