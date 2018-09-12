MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) - We can’t get to every school in Region 8, but you can send in highlights. It’s time for the FFN Extra Point.
Manila rallied in the final minutes to win their first game of the season. Layne Sims took to the skies to move the chains. He hurdled over some Indians as the Lions beat Marked Tree 27 - 24.
Thanks to David Sims for ending that in.
