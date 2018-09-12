Frontier to offer non-stop flights from Little Rock to Orlando

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Taking a family vacation to Walt Disney World in Florida just got a lot easier.
Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday it will offer nonstop service from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock to Orlando International Airport.
Starting on Nov. 16, the airline will offer flights on Mondays and Fridays, according to Shane Carter, director of public affairs and governmental relations at Clinton National Airport. Introductory fares on the Airbus A320, which seats 186 passengers, can be found by clicking here.
The announcement, Carter said, follows an increase in the number of passengers flying out of the Little Rock airport.
Frontier resumed flights out of the capitol city on March 1.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.