GMR8 Update: Hurricane Florence intensifies, evacuations ordered

Justin's forecast: A weak upper level disturbance will result in clouds and a few showers across the region today with mostly below-normal temperatures.
A few thunderstorms are possible across mainly Northeast Mississippi Thursday afternoon as warmer temperatures return area wide. Upper level high pressure will build across the region by the end of the week into the weekend with warm and dry weather for the Mid-South
Strengthening Hurricane Florence eyes Carolinas, 1 million ordered to evacuate The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane warnings for the Carolinas on Tuesday as millions braced for the strongest storm to hit the region in decades. We’ll have more on the storm’s track coming up at 6.
Region 8 Red Cross volunteers to help ahead of Hurricane Florence: As many east coast residents evacuate ahead of hurricane Florence, volunteers in Region 8 are headed towards the storm.
Former priests in Region 8 identified in ‘credible’ abuse claims The Catholic Diocese of Little Rock has released a list of 12 clergy who have had assignments at some point in Arkansas who have had “credible” allegations of sexually abusing minors. Several of the priests served in Region 8 over the past six decades.
