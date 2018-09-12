Henry Cavill ends run as Superman, report says

(CNN) - Henry Cavill is reportedly hanging up his red cape.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, it looks like the British actor will no longer play Superman in the DC Universe.
Cavill has played Superman in three films: 2013's "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" in 2016 and "Justice League" in 2017.
Talks apparently broke down for a Superman cameo in the upcoming "Shazam" movie.
Cavill is now reportedly parting ways with Warner Bros., although neither side has confirmed. This follows word that Ben Affleck may not reprise his role as Batman in an upcoming solo movie for the character, THR said.
The rest of the "Justice League" feature actors are carrying on for now. "Aquaman," starring Jason Momoa, is slated for release later in the year, and Gal Gadot is currently filming a sequel to the hit "Wonder Woman."
A Flash movie starring Ezra Miller also is slated to begin filming in 2019, THR stated.
Cavill is pretty busy these days. He recently co-starred in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" and he will star in the upcoming Netflix series "The Witcher."
