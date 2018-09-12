JHS alum Noah Gatlin shines in first start with Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native impressed Razorback coaches after his first start. Noah Gatlin played all 75 snaps at left tackle in the Colorado State loss.
The JHS alum replaced the injured Shane Clenin.
“Well, I think he did really well,” said head coach Chad Morris. "I think, and I’ve shared this about him during the course of camp, but this is a young man that has really came in and impressed us. Got a great future here, great career ahead of him. Wish that you didn’t have to play a true freshman especially at that left tackle spot, but the moment was not too big for him. Made some mistakes as you would expect. Overall, Noah Gatlin, I was very impressed with him. If he’s gotta start this week, he’ll be ready. "
Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock added: "Going into the game I was a little concerned with that being his first time to start a game at this level. And he handled it extremely well. He did a great job for us. Had a couple missed assignments here and there, the one that comes to mind is a critical 3rd down. He did a really really good job for a true freshman. "
Gatlin is listed with Clenin as the #1 left tackle on this week’s depth chrat. Arkansas faces North Texas Saturday at 3:00pm. The game will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate Channel.
