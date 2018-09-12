JHS alum Noah Gatlin shines in first start with Razorbacks

“Well, I think he did really well,” said head coach Chad Morris. "I think, and I’ve shared this about him during the course of camp, but this is a young man that has really came in and impressed us. Got a great future here, great career ahead of him. Wish that you didn’t have to play a true freshman especially at that left tackle spot, but the moment was not too big for him. Made some mistakes as you would expect. Overall, Noah Gatlin, I was very impressed with him. If he’s gotta start this week, he’ll be ready. "