Kickoff times set for four more A-State football games

Today’s release comes after an announcement this past March that the Sun Belt and ESPN had reached a long-term, extensive multimedia rights deal. The contract will run through the 2027-28 academic year and grants ESPN exclusive rights for the distribution of all Sun Belt sports with exposure on ESPN linear and digital platforms, with a vast amount of content on ESPN+, the premium direct-to-consumer video service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) and ESPN. With today’s announcement, nearly 40 Sun Belt games are set to stream on ESPN+ in the first year of the deal.