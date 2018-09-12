Kickoff times set for four more A-State football games

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The kickoff times for Arkansas State’s home football games against South Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe have been set, as well as all of the previously unannounced television network designations for the Red Wolves’ Sun Belt Conference contests.
The newest game times and network designations for A-State were released Wednesday as part of a Sun Belt Conference announcement that 29 more of the league’s games are set to stream on ESPN+ or ESPN3.
The Red Wolves’ home games against South Alabama on Nov. 3 and ULM on Nov. 17 will both be played at 2:00 p.m. and appear on ESPN+.
While A-State’s outings at Georgia Southern on Sept. 29 and Coastal Carolina on Nov. 10 will remain listed as TBA at this time, the team’s road game at Louisiana on Oct. 27 will kick at 6:00 p.m. and its regular-season finale at Texas State on Nov. 24 will start at 3:00 p.m.
The Red Wolves’ games at Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana will all be streamed on ESPN+ as well, while the Texas State contest will be available on ESPN3.
Typically, game times and network designations are released 12 days prior to a contest and some contests will still need to be assigned on that timeframe. However, in this particular case Sun Belt institutions and ESPN worked together to establish this extended schedule. Game times and television network designations are still subject to change.
Today’s release comes after an announcement this past March that the Sun Belt and ESPN had reached a long-term, extensive multimedia rights deal. The contract will run through the 2027-28 academic year and grants ESPN exclusive rights for the distribution of all Sun Belt sports with exposure on ESPN linear and digital platforms, with a vast amount of content on ESPN+, the premium direct-to-consumer video service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) and ESPN. With today’s announcement, nearly 40 Sun Belt games are set to stream on ESPN+ in the first year of the deal.
ESPN+ is available via the ESPN App for just $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually, and no cable or satellite subscription is needed. Subscribers receive thousands of live events, original shows and films, and an on-demand library not available on ESPN’s linear or digital networks.
ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL REMAINING SCHEDULE
Sept. 15 (Sat.) at Tulsa, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 22 (Sat.) vs. UNLV, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)
Sept. 29 (Sat.) at Georgia Southern, TBA (ESPN+)
Oct. 9 (Tue.) vs. Appalachian State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Oct. 18 (Thur.) vs. Georgia State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Oct. 27 (Sat.) at Louisiana, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Nov. 3 (Sat.) vs. South Alabama, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
Nov. 10 (Sat.) at Coastal Carolina, TBA (ESPN+)
Nov. 17 (Sat.) vs. ULM, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
Nov. 24 (Sat.) at Texas State, 3 p.m. (ESPN3)
