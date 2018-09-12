Man in a pickle following parole search

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man named Pickle found himself in a bit of one after sheriff’s deputies say a search of his home turned up guns and drugs.
On Monday, Sept. 10, investigators conducted a parole search of 34-year-old Jordan Pickle’s home on Hall Lane in Weiner.
During the search, Sheriff Kevin Molder said deputies found a Springfield Armory .45-caliber handgun with five bullets, 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of marijuana, digital scales, plastic baggies, three glass meth pipes, and numerous syringes.
Deputies arrested Pickle and took him to the Poinsett County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing on the following charges:
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
- Possession of a firearm by certain persons
- Possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver
- Possession of a controlled substance (marijuana)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
