Motorcyclist injured in crash succumbs to injuries

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Brookland motorcyclist critically injured in a crash last month has died.
Charlie D. Thompson, Jr., 54, was seriously injured in a crash Aug. 21 on Johnson Avenue.
Thompson’s Honda Shadow was stopped in the westbound lane at the Hudson Drive intersection when a Toyota RAV-4 driven by 49-year-old Kammie Brewer of Jonesboro struck the rear of his motorcycle, the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report stated.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, which responded to the crash, Thompson was taken by ambulance to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital then later flown to Regional One Health in Memphis.
Thompson died of his injuries at the hospital on Sunday, Sept. 9.
Emerson Funeral Home is in charge of his funeral, which will be held Friday, Sept. 14.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.