NAEC line workers to help restore power after hurricane

SALEM, AR (KAIT) - While millions flee the ravages of Hurricane Florence’s approach, several brave souls from north Arkansas are driving straight into the storm.
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative line workers loaded up and headed out from Salem Wednesday morning for Crewe, Virginia.
“I’m proud of our men who volunteered to help Southside Electric Cooperative crews get the lights back on for their members,” said Mel Coleman, CEO of NAEC. “Offering aid during tough times demonstrates NAEC’s commitment to the cooperative principle of cooperation among cooperatives.”
NAEC line workers going to Virginia include: Gary Tanner, Chris Tomlinson, Paul Garrison, Shane Goodson, Ben Leslie, Clint Ray, Dennis Reynolds, and Andy Ward.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.