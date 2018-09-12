Paragould beats Nettleton in volleyball showdown

By Chris Hudgison | September 11, 2018 at 10:32 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 11:07 PM

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Undefeated Nettleton traveled to Paragould Tuesday night in a 5A East showdown. The Lady Rams would hand the Lady Raiders their first loss and grab a share of the conference lead.

AAA Volleyball Scoreboard (9/11)

Jonesboro 3, Marion 0

Valley View 3, Pocahontas 0

Westside 3, Highland 0

GCT beats Searcy

Mountain Home 3, West Memphis 0

Dover 3, Forrest City 0

Southside 3, Blytheville 0

Walnut Ridge 3, Trumann 0

Harrisburg 3, Cedar Ridge 0

Piggott 3, Palestine-Wheatley 1

CRA 3. Barton 0

Ridgefield Christian 3, Lee 0

