Paragould beats Nettleton in volleyball showdown

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Undefeated Nettleton traveled to Paragould Tuesday night in a 5A East showdown. The Lady Rams would hand the Lady Raiders their first loss and grab a share of the conference lead.
AAA Volleyball Scoreboard (9/11)
Jonesboro 3, Marion 0
Valley View 3, Pocahontas 0
Westside 3, Highland 0
GCT beats Searcy
Mountain Home 3, West Memphis 0
Dover 3, Forrest City 0
Southside 3, Blytheville 0
Walnut Ridge 3, Trumann 0
Harrisburg 3, Cedar Ridge 0
Piggott 3, Palestine-Wheatley 1
CRA 3. Barton 0
Ridgefield Christian 3, Lee 0
