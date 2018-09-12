Preferred Family Health closure puts thousands of jobs at risk

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -Arkansas Preferred Family Health notified the Arkansas Department of Human Services that it will be ceasing their Arkansas operations by October 12th.
According to television station KARK, the company currently employs 4,000 Arkansans at 47 sites around the state.
A letter sent to employees today indicates the majority could lose their jobs.
Earlier this year, PFH employees were involved in multi-million dollar Medicaid fraud allegations.
The letter states that PFH has been in discussion with TrueNorth in their desire to assume the company’s Arkansas operations, along with PFH’s desire to make a smooth transition for clients and employees.
The letter states in part, “Since June when our DHS contracts were terminated, and our Arkansas Medicaid payments were suspended, we have tried diligently to find a path forward that seamlessly transferred our clients and employees to new providers who could continue to support their needs. We are disappointed that , at this time, this has not occurred.”
Certain locations will close at a later date to ensure client care and appropriate transitions occur.
