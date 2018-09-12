Prosecutor: Man found guilty of rape, sentenced to 25 years

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - It took a Mississippi County jury less than 40 minutes to convict a man accused of raping a child, according to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington.
Willie Antoine Matlock of Blytheville was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after the trial in Mississippi County Circuit Court.
Ellington said the jury also decided on the sentence for Matlock within 10 minutes.
The case against Matlock centered around a call to the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline. Ellington said in a media release that investigators soon began following up.
“The victim, who is now 12, testified that she was abused by the defendant from the age of five to nine,” Ellington said. “The victim’s testimony was supported by an adult and the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.”
Deputy prosecutors Curtis Walker and Gina Knight prosecuted the case and Ellington said both prosecutors deserve the credit for the conviction.
“I want to thank Deputy Prosecutors Knight and Walker for their hard work and the countless hours they worked putting this case together,” Ellington said. “I also want to mention the bravery of the young victim, who withstood the pressure of testifying in open court in addition to all she had already been through. Cases involving the sexual abuse of minors are incredibly difficult, emotional cases. I want to thank the jury in this case for being willing to view the evidence and hear the testimony in such a difficult case.”
Circuit Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. presided over the trial.
