Prosecutor: Man found guilty of rape, sentenced to 25 years

“I want to thank Deputy Prosecutors Knight and Walker for their hard work and the countless hours they worked putting this case together,” Ellington said. “I also want to mention the bravery of the young victim, who withstood the pressure of testifying in open court in addition to all she had already been through. Cases involving the sexual abuse of minors are incredibly difficult, emotional cases. I want to thank the jury in this case for being willing to view the evidence and hear the testimony in such a difficult case.”