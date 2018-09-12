Region 8 Red Cross volunteers to help ahead of Hurricane Florence

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - As many east coast residents evacuate ahead of hurricane Florence, volunteers in Region 8 are headed towards the storm.
The two volunteers with the Red Cross Center in Jonesboro and are headed to Raleigh, NC.
They will be taking the truck called the Irve that is packed to feed people affected by the storm.
Joann Thomas, one of the volunteers, said it is worth the drive from Mountain View to volunuteer.
In 20 years, she has helped in disasters ranging from ice storms to the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
“Being a volunteer is one of the best things that can happen to not only to the people you help take care of but also to ourselves to realize one day that could happen to ourselves,” Thomas said.
Thomas says they should arrive in Raleigh by Wednesday afternoon.
