Reward offered in information in West Memphis murder

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT/WREG) - West Memphis police are offering a reward for information in a deadly shooting on Sunday.
According to a report from CNN content partner WREG in Memphis, police responded to a shooting in the 1100-block of McCauley Cove around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said they found Unseld Nance, Jr. suffering from several gunshot wounds in a neighbor’s driveway. He died from his injuries.
A second victim, identified as Tony Davis, was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive.
Police believe the shooting was the result of a robbery during a drug deal.
“We found a decent amount of narcotics and some guns,” West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker said. “It looks like the motive was possibly a drug-type robbery.
So far, police did not have any suspect information.
Police will give up to $2,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.