Sheriff: Scammers contacting people at work, demanding money

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Some persistent scammers are causing problems for one Arkansas sheriff’s office.
In recent days, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of someone claiming to be an officer calling citizens and demanding they pay an outstanding warrant.
Sheriff John Montgomery said in a news release Wednesday the scammers are spoofing their phone numbers to make it appear the calls are coming from his office.
What’s more, he says the suspects are not only calling people at home and on their cell phones, they’re also contacting victims at their places of employment.
“The victims are being directed to withdraw cash money, go to a retailer in town who sells Green Dot cards, then transfer the cash onto the card,” Montgomery said. “The money is then withdrawn by the scammers and is permanently lost.”
The sheriff said at least two people lost money this week to the ruse.
Montgomery stressed his office will not call people about outstanding warrants.
To avoid becoming a victim, he urges anyone who receives one of these calls to not “provide or confirm any personal information whatsoever.”
Those who have lost money to one of these alleged scammers should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately to file a report.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.